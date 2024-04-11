BJD 4th List: Lekhashree & Ananta Narayan Jena get the Nod

TNI Bureau: BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday released the fourth list of 9 candidates for Assembly elections and candidate for Balasore Lok Sabha seat.
With the announcement of 1 more candidates for Lok Sabha, the State ruling party has named candidates for all 21 seats and announced 117 candidates for the Assembly polls.
Balasore Lok Sabha Candidate:
1. Lekhasri Samantasinghar
List of Assembly Candidates:
1. Laxmipur: Prabhu Jani
2. Paradip: Gitanjali Routray
3. Sambalpur: Prasanna Acharya
4. Rairakhol: Rohit Pujari
5. Telkoi : Madhab Sardar
6. Talcher: Brajakishor Pradhan
7. Narla: Manorama Mohanty
8. Baliguda: Chakramani Kanhar
9. Bhubaneswar Central – Ananta Narayan Jena
