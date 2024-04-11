BJD 4th List: Lekhashree & Ananta Narayan Jena get the Nod

TNI Bureau: BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday released the fourth list of 9 candidates for Assembly elections and candidate for Balasore Lok Sabha seat.

With the announcement of 1 more candidates for Lok Sabha, the State ruling party has named candidates for all 21 seats and announced 117 candidates for the Assembly polls.

Balasore Lok Sabha Candidate:

1. Lekhasri Samantasinghar

List of Assembly Candidates:

1. Laxmipur: Prabhu Jani

2. Paradip: Gitanjali Routray

3. Sambalpur: Prasanna Acharya

4. Rairakhol: Rohit Pujari

5. Telkoi : Madhab Sardar

6. Talcher: Brajakishor Pradhan

7. Narla: Manorama Mohanty

8. Baliguda: Chakramani Kanhar

9. Bhubaneswar Central – Ananta Narayan Jena