Ruckus in Brahmagiri Assembly Segment over misuse of CRPs/MBKs

TNI Bureau: Ruckus erupted in Puri Sadar block of Brahmagiri Assembly segment yesterday, after BJD candidate Uma Samantaray’s wife was found holding meetings with CRPs (Community Resource Persons) and MBKs (Master Book Keepers), trying to influence them to help her husband in the upcoming elections.

A group of BJP youth leaders alerted the flying squad, who arrived at the venue, thus foiling Uma Samantaray’s attempt to engage the CRPs and MBKs to influence the voters, it has been reported. The CRPs and MBKs reportedly fled from the spot after the organisers were confronted.

According to sources, Uma Samantaray’s wife is leaving no stones unturned to penetrate into the women voters and has been camping in Brahmagiri for the last one month. She is meeting the CRPs and MBKs of Mission Shakti, as she believes they hold the key to the election campaign.

Such blatant misuse of government officials in election process, has raised eyebrows. While BJP has raised strong objections to it, BJD tried to play a volt face saying it was a “birthday event” although no trace of any such celebration was found in the video that went viral on social media.