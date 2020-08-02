Amit Shah tests positive for Covid-19

By Sagar Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tested positive for Covid-19. Shah himself announced it on Twitter.

Amit Shah is in good health, but was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram on the advice of doctors.

He urged everyone who came in his contact with him, to isolate themselves and go for testing.

Amit Shah became the first member of Narendra Modi Cabinet to test positive for CoronaVirus.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun dies of Covid-19 . She was 62.

