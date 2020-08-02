Odisha reports 1434 New Covid-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported ten deaths and single-day spike of 1434 COVID-19 cases on Sunday which took the tally of patients in the State to 34913 including 13404 active cases and 21273 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 1434 new cases, 889 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 545 are local cases.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has declined to 9.82 % on August 2 as compared to 11.33% on August 1.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 320 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Ganjam, 3 from Khordha, 1 each from Jajpur, Kalahandi and Sundargarh. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 197. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 103 in Ganjam District, 28 in Khordha and 10 in Sundargarh. Kalahandi District reported its maiden COVID19 Death today.

👉The deceased have been identified as Male 57, Female 45, Female 94, Male 57 (All Ganjam), Male 73 (Sundargarh), Male 58, Female 60 (Khordha), Female 78 (Bhubaneswar), Male 80 (Jajpur) and Male 62 (Kalahandi).

👉 1 death due to other than COVID has been reported from Gajapati today, taking the Odisha toll to 39.

👉A 73-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension, Ischemic Heart Disease & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, passed away after being tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khurda (218), Rayagada (197) and Cuttack: 123.

➡️New Cases: Ganjam (320), Khurda (218), Rayagada (197), Cuttack (123), Gajapati (91), Sundargarh (76), Puri (65), Jajpur (57), Sambalpur (51), Kandhamal (44), Bhadrak (25), Malkangiri (24), Kendrapada (22), Kalahandi (18), Jagatsinghpur (13), Dhenkanal (13), Koraput (12), Balasore (12), Angul (9), Nayagarh (8), Nuapada (7), Sonepur (6), Jharsuguda (6), Bargarh (5), Boudh (5), Nabarangpur (2), Keonjhar (2), Deogarh (2) and Mayurbhanj (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 10 (Ganjam 4, Khordha 3 & 1 each from Jajpur, Kalahandi and Sundargarh)

➡️ New other than COVID Death – 1 (Gajapati)

➡️ New Recoveries – 756

➡️ Samples Tested on August 1: 14,608