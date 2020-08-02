Bhubaneswar reports 118 Covid-19 Cases; 125 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 118 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 2861.

👉 Out of the 118 new cases, 69 cases have been reported from quarantine while 49 are local contact cases.

👉 14 employee Private Hospitals and 1 employee of a Media House were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 A 9-year old girl is among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 125 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 30 cases (all male) of Mancheswar Flour Mill have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 2):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 2979

👉 Recovered Cases –1691

👉 Deceased – 18

👉 Active Cases – 1268