Bhubaneswar reports 118 Covid-19 Cases; 125 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: Β Bhubaneswar reported 118 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 2861.

πŸ‘‰ Out of the 118 new cases, 69 cases have been reported from quarantine while 49 are local contact cases.

πŸ‘‰ 14 employee Private Hospitals and 1 employee of a Media House were tested positive for COVID-19.

πŸ‘‰ A 9-year old girl is among the virus infected cases.

πŸ‘‰ As many as 125 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

πŸ‘‰ 30 cases (all male) of Mancheswar Flour Mill have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 2):

πŸ‘‰ Total +Ve Cases – 2979

πŸ‘‰ Recovered Cases –1691

πŸ‘‰ Deceased – 18

πŸ‘‰ Active Cases – 1268