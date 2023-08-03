Amit Shah likely to arrive in Odisha tomorrow

TNI Bureau: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to arrive in Odisha on Friday on a two-day visit.

Shah is expected to arrive in Bhubaneswar on Friday night and attend the Government programmes during his visit to the State on Saturday. Both Home Minister & Chief Minister will attend inauguration of National Highway (NH) projects too.

As per sources, Amit Shah will attend review meeting on Left Wing Extremism & Disaster Management in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on August 5.

Earlier, Shah was scheduled to visit Dhenkanal on June 17 to address a gathering. However, his visit was put on hold in view of cyclone Biparjoy.