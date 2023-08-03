TNI Morning News Headlines – August 03, 2023

➡️ Section 144 imposed in Singhanatha Temple & Maa Bhattarika Pitha in Cuttack district in view of heavy flow of water in Mahanadi River. Idol of maa Bhattarika shifted to Ratnagiri Hill.
➡️8 NDRF teams, 13 ODRAF Teams & 23 Additional Fire teams deployed in 15 districts – Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Keoonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Balasore, Cuttack, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinhgpur and Kendrapada in view of heavy rain.
➡️Flood water to reach Mundali today; school holiday declared in Sambalpur and Bhadrak districts.
➡️Satyajit Mohanty retires from the position of Chairman. Odisha Government appointed Sanat Kumar Mohanty as the Chairman in charge of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).
➡️Hindu Samaj Jagaran Manch launches 12-hour Balangir bandh protesting installation of statue of former CM Biju Patnaik at Patnagarh.
➡️Allahabad High Court allows the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.
➡️Haryana Government decided to shut internet in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar till August 5th due to violence.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck the Andaman Islands: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Indian student pilot, trainer dead in Philippines plane crash.
➡️Sensex falls 299.99 points to 65,482.79 in early trade; Nifty declines 87.5 points to 19,439.05.
➡️Rupee falls 5 paise to 82.72 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️GST Council decided that 28% GST will be levied at face value of entry level bets placed in gaming platforms and casinos.
➡️US blacklists two China-based firms over Uyghur forced labour concerns.
➡️Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are separating, Trudeau announced on his Instagram account.
