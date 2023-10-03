24 patients including 12 infants die in 24 hours at Nanded Hospital

TNI Bureau: At least 24 patients including 12 infants died in 24 hours at Nanded govt hospital between September 30 and October 1, informed a top Maharashtra health official.

While informing about the death toll, Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, the Director of Medical Education and Research of Maharashtra, told PTI that 24 deaths have been reported at Nanded government Hospital and Medical College (GMCH). Out of these, 12 are infants who were referred here by some local private hospitals.

“The 12 deceased infants included six males and six females and most of them were in the 0-3 day age group and had “very low weight,” said Dean Dr S R Wakode of Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital.

On the other hand, the Maharashtra cabinet is likely to discuss the Nanded Hospital deaths in a meeting today. Cabinet may decide on forming an inquiry committee over the incident.