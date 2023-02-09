Naveen Patnaik attends 12th Day Rituals of Late Naba Das

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid floral tributes to late Health Minister Naba Kisore Das and attended his 12th day rituals at the Government High School ground in Jharsuguda today.

Over 30,000 people, including various Ministers, MLAs and politicians including several heavyweight leaders of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) attended the service. 5T Secretary VK Pandian also graced the occasion.

While thanking everyone for their overwhelming support and unconditional love for her late father, Naba Das’ daughter Deepali said, “My father used to say truth always triumphs. He always wanted development of #Jharsuguda. He taught us to keep our head up. We will take his dream forward”.

Naba Das’ son Vishal thanked everyone and said that he never knew his father earned so much goodwill among the masses. “My father always wanted overall development of Jharsuguda. I and my sister will stand by the people of Jharsuguda forever and fulfil our father’s wishes,” he added.

Jharsuguda Police led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Smit P Parmar have made elaborate security arrangements for peaceful observance of the rituals.

A total of 25 platoons of armed police force have been deployed to maintain law and order across Jharsuguda today.

It is to be noted here that Naba Das died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on January 29, hours after he was shot by suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gopal Das at Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district, where he had gone to attend an event.