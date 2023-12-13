Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty ends in green

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 33.57 points or 0.05% at 69,584.60 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 20,926.35 level, up 19.95 points or 0.1%.

Following data revealing a surprise increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in November on a month-over-month basis, shares of IT companies, which are heavily dependent on US revenue, declined on Wednesday’s trading session.

On the broader market front, the Nifty Midcap 100 closed 0.88% higher, and the Nifty SmallCap 100 closed 0.87% higher.