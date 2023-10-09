TNI Bureau: The death toll following the unprecedented attack on Israel by the Palestinian terror group Hamas has passed 1200.

According to reports, more than 750 Israelis were killed after the Hamas launched attack on Israel from air, sea and land. Likewise, 450 Palestinians were reportedly died in retaliation of the Israel forces.

It is to be noted here that the Palestinian militant group launched the attack on Israel on Saturday and fired over 3,500 rockets causing extensive loss of life and property.

More than 100 Israelis, including women and children, were also taken hostage by the Hamas during its assault.

As per reports, this is the highest number of casualties in a single attack within Israel’s borders since the state was founded in 1948.

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had declared war against Palestine. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also launched its operations against the terrorists.

The IDF launched a huge bombardment of Gaza and hit targets in Lebanon after the Iran-backed Hizbollah militant group fired mortars towards Israel.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said that 100,000 troops ready to assault Gaza.

On the other hand, the U.S. Air Force is deploying an additional 20-25 Multirole Fighter Jets (F-15 and F-35) to the Middle East over the coming days to prevent the war in Israel from spreading into the remainder of the Middle East.

The strike group is led by the American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford which is on its way to Israel.

As per reports, this is the largest aircraft issue in the world. The American reinforcement will also include additional warships and fighter jets.