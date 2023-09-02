Aditya L1 Launch Successful: Prime Minister Modi Extends Congratulations to ISRO

Bengaluru-TNI Bureau: On a successful Saturday launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, ISRO’s spacecraft has marked a significant step towards India’s maiden solar expedition. The Aditya L1 mission will be transported by ISRO’s reliable PSLV spacecraft, embarking on a 125-day journey toward the Sun.

The Aditya L1 spacecraft will initially remain in Earth’s orbit for sixteen days. Subsequently, after a four-month voyage, it will be positioned at the L1 point in a halo orbit around the Sun.

Click here to watch Aditya L1 mission launch.

The launch occurred at precisely 11:50 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, following a 23.10-hour countdown that commenced the day before, as stated by ISRO.

Aditya L1 is specially designed for remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ measurements of the solar wind at the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), located approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 is accomplished successfully. The vehicle has placed the satellite precisely into its intended orbit. India’s first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point. — ISRO (@isro) September 2, 2023

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

After the successful launch of this ambitious solar mission, ISRO Chief S. Somnath extended congratulations to the PSLV team and expressed well wishes to the Aditya L-1 spacecraft. He remarked, “I congratulate PSLV for such a very different mission approach to do the Aditya-L1 Mission, to put it in the right orbit. From now, the Mission will start its journey to the L1 point. It’s a very long journey of almost 125 days. Let us wish all the best to Aditya Spacecraft.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to extend his congratulations for the successful launch of Aditya L1 into an elliptical orbit. He emphasized the commitment of India’s tireless scientific endeavors to enhance our understanding of the universe for the benefit of all of humanity.

After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1. Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2023

Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh lauded the ISRO team for the successful launch, describing it as a “sunshine moment for India.”

Confirming the successful launch of the Aditya L1 mission, ISRO Chief S. Somanath clarified that Aditya L1 had been injected into an elliptical orbit and would proceed to the L1 point following some orbital maneuvers.