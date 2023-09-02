TNI Morning News Headlines – September 02, 2023

➡️Second Vande Bharat Express train for Odisha connecting Rourkela and Puri is likely to be launched by September 30; Trial run in September 2nd week.
➡️Four persons injured after ambulance hits van on National Highway 16 near Rupsa Chhak in Balasore district.
➡️India’s first solar mission will be launched today. India to become fourth nation to send a mission to study Sun.
➡️External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to speak on behalf of PM Narendra Modi at UN high-level meeting of world leaders this month.
➡️ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in money laundering case.
➡️National Commission for Women (NCW) condemns incident of woman ‘paraded naked’ in Rajasthan.
➡️Assam Rifles seized drugs worth over Rs 4,200 crore in the past four years: DG PC Nair.
➡️US President Joe Biden will also commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership of G20: White House.
➡️Guitarist Jack Sonni for British rock band Dire Straits dies at age 68.
