Bhubaneswar to host India vs Qatar FIFA-AFC Joint Qualifier Tie

New Delhi-TNI Bureau: In a thrilling development for football enthusiasts across India, Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, has been chosen as the host for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint qualifier match between India and reigning AFC Asian Cup champions, Qatar.

The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) made the official announcement, reaffirming Odisha’s growing reputation as a sporting hub and a preferred destination for international events, particularly football. The historic clash is scheduled to take place on November 21, 2023, at the iconic Kalinga Stadium, a venue known for successfully hosting previous international football tournaments, including the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup and Intercontinental Cup matches.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed immense honor and excitement about hosting this crucial fixture, emphasizing Odisha’s passion for football and its commitment to promoting the sport in the state. He welcomed players, fans, and football enthusiasts from all over the nation to witness this historic moment in Odisha.

The significance of this match cannot be understated, as both India and Qatar vie for qualification in the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027. Football fans can expect a thrilling contest that will be remembered for years to come.

This announcement is a testament to Odisha’s world-class sporting infrastructure, dedicated fan base, and unwavering support for sports at all levels. The state has consistently proven its ability to successfully execute high-profile matches, providing top-notch facilities and security for players and spectators alike.

AIFF’s decision to entrust Odisha with this event reflects the confidence placed in the state’s capacity to organize and manage international sporting events of this magnitude. Details regarding the match date, venue, ticketing, and other important information will be communicated in due course, and fans are encouraged to stay tuned for updates.

In summary, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, is poised to take center stage as it hosts the pivotal India vs. Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifier, showcasing its commitment to football and its readiness to welcome a memorable sporting spectacle to its iconic Kalinga Stadium. Football enthusiasts nationwide are eagerly anticipating this historic clash as both teams strive for glory on the world stage.