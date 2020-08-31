Accommodation for JEE, NEET Students in Bhubaneswar; Details Here

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has already decided to provide free transportation and accommodation to the JEE, NEET Students and their parents.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made arrangements for free government accomodation as well as self-paid accommodation at select hotels for the aspirants.

Those, who want to avail free Government accommodation, can contact the numbers listed below.

Those, who want to avail self-paid accommodation at various hotels in the Capital City, may contact at rhe following numbers.