Odisha records 2519 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 419 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day recovery of 2519 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 73233. With this Odisha achieved a record number of recoveries for eight days in a row.

A record number of 419 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by Ganjam (216), Puri (210) and Rayagada (205).

While Odisha has so far reported 100934 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 29685.

