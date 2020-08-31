Odisha records 2602 Covid-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported ten deaths and single-day spike of 2602 COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the tally of patients in the State to 103536 including 29758 active cases and 73233 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has decreased to 4.50% on August 31 as compared to 4.97% on August 30. Odisha has tested 57,877 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 51,707 Antigen Tests, 5994 RT-PCR Tests and 176 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 2602 new cases, 1561 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1041 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 616 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Khodha, 3 from Kandhamal and 1 each fom Ganjam, Nayagah, Rayagada and Sundegah. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 492. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 190 in Ganjam, 65 in Khordha, 36 in Sundegah, 24 in ayagada and 13 in Nayagah.

👉The deceased have been identified as Male 56 (Bhubaneswar), Male 48 (Ganjam), Male 43, Male 58, Male 42 (All Kandhamal), Female 60, Female 60 (Both Khordha), Male 73 (Nayagarh), Male 54 (Rayagada) and Male 71 (Sundargarh).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (236), Ganjam (190), Kendrapada (128), Koraput (127) and Balasore (103).

➡️ New Cases: Khurda (616), Cuttack (236), Ganjam (190), Kendrapada (128), Koraput (127), Balasore (103), Nayagarh (91), Keonjhar (86), Jharsuguda (85), Bargarh (82), Jagatsinghpur (82), Malkangiri (80), Sambalpur (78), Mayurbhanj (72), Dhenkanal (67), Kalahandi (63), Rayagada (54), Bhadrak (47), Puri (46), Balangir (42), Sonepur (21), Sundargarh (19), Nabarangpur (18), Kandhamal (17), Nuapada (16), Angul (14), Boudh (9), Gajapati (7), and Deogarh (3).

➡️ New Deaths – 10 (3 from Khodha, 3 from Kandhamal and 1 each fom Ganjam, Nayagah, Rayagada and Sundegah).

➡️ New Recoveries – 2519.

➡️ Samples Tested on August 30: 57,877.