TNI Morning News Headlines – January 12, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 225 Covid-19 cases including 131 quarantine and 94 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 332331 including 328271 recoveries & 2113 active cases.
➡️ Sundargarh reports 38 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Bargarh & Balangir (16) each.
➡️ National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeks report from Rourkela Steel Plant authorities by February 11 in connection with the gas mishap that claimed 4 lives.
➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces financial assistance of Rs 92.37 Crore for the welfare of kendu leaf pluckers and other workers.
➡️ Orissa High Court passes interim order regarding the promotion of constables to the post of Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI).
➡️ Serum Institute’s COVID19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ consignment to reach Odisha Today.
➡️ Odia IAS Officer Subrat Sahoo appointed as Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh.
➡️ Nabarangpur bridge collapse: Contractor Ashish Biswal arrested.
India News
➡️ India records 12,584 new COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths in the last 24 hours, lowest in 7 months.
➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,04,79,179 including 2,16,558 active cases, 1,01,11,294 cured cases & 1,51,327 deaths.
➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 11th January is 18,26,52,887 including 8,97,056 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.
➡️ The first consignment of COVID19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ arrives in Delhi from Pune. 5.56 lakh vaccine doses have been dispatched from Pune.
➡️ 11 dead, 5 fall ill after consuming poisonous liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district.
➡️ Uttarakhand becomes 10th state to confirm bird flu case. Samples from Kotdwar and Dehradun tested positive for Bird Flu.
➡️ PM Modi to address 2nd National Youth Parliament Festival today.
➡️ 6.7-magnitude earthquake hits Mongolia: National Center for Seismology.
➡️ Sensex down 107 points in opening trade, currently at 49,167; Nifty at 14,454.
➡️ Equity indices subdued, banking stocks dip.
World News
➡️ Global Covid-19 cases surpass 90.8 Million with over 1.94 Million fatalities.
➡️ Donald Trump declares emergency in Washington DC ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
➡️ More than 70,000 accounts have been suspended following the riots in Washington DC.
