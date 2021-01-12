TNI Morning News Headlines – January 12, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 225 Covid-19 cases including 131 quarantine and 94 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 332331 including 328271 recoveries & 2113 active cases.

➡️ Sundargarh reports 38 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Bargarh & Balangir (16) each.

➡️ National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeks report from Rourkela Steel Plant authorities by February 11 in connection with the gas mishap that claimed 4 lives.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces financial assistance of Rs 92.37 Crore for the welfare of kendu leaf pluckers and other workers.

➡️ Orissa High Court passes interim order regarding the promotion of constables to the post of Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI).

➡️ Serum Institute’s COVID19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ consignment to reach Odisha Today.

➡️ Odia IAS Officer Subrat Sahoo appointed as Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh.

➡️ Nabarangpur bridge collapse: Contractor Ashish Biswal arrested.

India News

➡️ India records 12,584 new COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths in the last 24 hours, lowest in 7 months.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,04,79,179 including 2,16,558 active cases, 1,01,11,294 cured cases & 1,51,327 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 11th January is 18,26,52,887 including 8,97,056 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ The first consignment of COVID19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ arrives in Delhi from Pune. 5.56 lakh vaccine doses have been dispatched from Pune.

➡️ 11 dead, 5 fall ill after consuming poisonous liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district.

➡️ Uttarakhand becomes 10th state to confirm bird flu case. Samples from Kotdwar and Dehradun tested positive for Bird Flu.

➡️ PM Modi to address 2nd National Youth Parliament Festival today.

➡️ 6.7-magnitude earthquake hits Mongolia: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Sensex down 107 points in opening trade, currently at 49,167; Nifty at 14,454.

➡️ Equity indices subdued, banking stocks dip.

World News

➡️ Global Covid-19 cases surpass 90.8 Million with over 1.94 Million fatalities.

➡️ Donald Trump declares emergency in Washington DC ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

➡️ More than 70,000 accounts have been suspended following the riots in Washington DC.