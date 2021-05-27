93% Fall in Covid Infections in India by June End: SUTRA

TNI Bureau: India’s best Covid-19 modelers predict a 93% drop in average daily infections by June end, with the pandemic’s second wave predicted to hit rock bottom by August 31.



The Covid-19 SUTRA mathematical model, developed by renowned experts, Prof M Vidyasagar of IIT Hyderabad, Prof Manindra Agrawal of IIT Kanpur, and Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar of the Chief of Defense Staff’s medical team, estimates that the daily average of new cases would reduce to 15,520 by June 30, or 7% of the 2,08,921 cases registered today.



Prof Vidyasagar, the head of the three-member National Covid-19 Super Model Committee, previously warned that the second wave will peak after May 7 and then gradually diminish in new infections and active cases.



According to the top experts’ latest SUTRA model prediction, daily new cases will drop rapidly from May-end to 305 by August 31.



The predictions are similar to those made by Singapore University, which recently conducted a study of 131 countries and predicted that India would be relatively free of the current Covid burden by the end of June.