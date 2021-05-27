TNI Evening News Headlines – May 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 471 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 118 Quarantine cases and 353 local contact cases.

➡️ 11551 Covid patients recover in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 635179.

➡️ The postponed odd semester online examinations (regular & back) of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) have been rescheduled from June 4 to 17.

➡️ 750 babies were born in different hospitals in 10 coastal districts of Odisha on May 25 & 26 during Cyclone Yaas.

➡️ PM Modi to visit Odisha & West Bengal to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas tomorrow.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik conducts aerial survey of Cylone Yaas affected areas.

➡️ Preliminary assessment to agriculture, horticulture sectors will be done by tomorrow evening. Detailed assessment will be done later: Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo.

➡️ Odisha-Born Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer appointed as member of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) added 2 more Drive-In Vaccination locations (BDA Kalyan Mandap in Kalinga Nagar (K-7) and at Fortune Towers in Maitree Vihar) in Bhubaneswar for 45+ age groups.

➡️ Heavy rain to lash 5 Odisha districts districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur till tomorrow.

➡️ Baitarani river flowing above the danger mark at Anandapur in Keonjhar district.

➡️ State Health Department instructs Collectors in 12 districts to closely monitor persons returning from cyclone shelters.

India News

➡️ Additional 80,000 vials of Amphotericin-B (used in the treatment for Mucormycosis) have been allocated to States/UTs and Central Institutions.

➡️ Sputnik V, the third vaccine approved in India will be available through the Apollo Hospitals from the 2nd week of June: Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals.

➡️ India conducts highest single-day tests for Covid-19 (22,17,320) on 26th May: Health Ministry.

➡️ Government approves a proposal of Journalist Welfare Scheme Committee to provide financial relief of Rs.5 lakh to each of the families of 67 journalists who died due to Covid19.

➡️ The President of India appoints 10 Additional Judges as the Judges of Bombay High Court: Ministry of Law and Justice.

➡️ IMA lodged a police complaint against yoga guru Ramdev, seeking an FIR over his “dishonest and wrongful representations” on allopathy.

➡️ Guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to ensure compliance to containment measures for COVID19 extended till June 30.

➡️ Deep Depression (Remnant of ‘YAAS’), weakens into a Depression over central parts of Jharkhand.

➡️ Stop beating around the bush, comply with Indian laws: Govt hits back at Twitter.

➡️ Government assures that representatives of social media companies incl Twitter are & will always remain safe in India & there is no threat to their personal safety & security.

➡️ Tamil Nadu reports 33,361 new positive cases, Karnataka reports 24,214 new cases and Kerala reports 24,166 cases in thelast 24 hours.

➡️ West Bengal Government extends statewide restrictions till June 15. Class 12 Board Exams to be held in late July, Class 10 Tests in mid-August in WB.

World News

➡️ Dominica issues statement on Mehul Choksi, says he is Indian citizen. Choksi detained for illegal entry into Dominica. Red alert issued by Interpol.

➡️ Indian-origin Sikh man among 8 killed in shooting in California.

➡️ Australia’s ambassador to China barred from China Spy Trial.

➡️ Woman gives birth to ‘humongous’ baby measuring 2 ft tall – almost twice the size of an average newborn