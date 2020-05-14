English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

9 Migrant Workers electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: 9 Migrant Workers traveling in a Tractor, were electrocuted after their vehicle came in contact with an electric pole. They were involved in chilli cultivation.

The incident occurred in Prakasam District of Andhra Pradesh.

30 others were injured in the incident. Out of the 9 deceased, 7 were women and 2 were minors.

Earlier today, 16 Migrant Workers were killed in Madhya Pradesh (8), Bihar (2) and Uttar Pradesh (6) in separate Road accidents. In Uttar Pradesh, a speeding bus ran over them while they were walking on road.

