TNI Morning News Headlines – May 15, 2020

* Number of COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha rises to 672 after 61 more test positive. 4769 sample tests in a single day yesterday. Active cases stands at 511, cured-158.

* New dress code for advocates at Orissa High Court; Advocates are advised not to wear black gown and coat and to wear plain white shirt/white salwar-kameez/white saree,with a plain white neck-band’ until further orders.

* First repatriation flight with 151 stranded Odias from Dubai lands in Bhubaneswar.

* Odisha Chief Secretary to review preparedness for impending cyclone at 11:30 am on Friday.

#Odisha #CoronaUpdates #BREAKING 61 new #COVID19 cases detected on May 14 – Kendrapara (13), Ganjam (12), Balasore (12), Puri (10), Bhadrak (6), Nayagarh (3), Jajpur (2), Cuttack (1), Deogarh (1), Sundargarh (1). State Tally rises to 672. #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/qtC6vX7u5L — TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 15, 2020

* Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 2,649; cases climb to 81,970 in India: Health Ministry.

* State Govts allowed to hire buses to transport train passengers from stations where public vehicles aren’t available for onward journey: MHA.

Last rites of #PadmaShri Bhabani Charan Pattanayak will be held in Nimapada. Although he had expressed his desire to donate his body for Medical Research, it was not possible due to #COVID19 Outbreak. #TheNewsInsight pic.twitter.com/6P1GtSNGnC — TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 15, 2020

* COVID19 toll in Rajasthan rises to 125 with 4 more deaths; tally rises to 4,534. Tally rises to tally 4,426 in Madhya Pradesh.

* COVID-19 toll in Pune rises to 181, tally rises to 3,426.

* ICMR tested 92 thousand 911 samples so far.

* Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned ICGS Sachet, C-450 & C-451 in Goa today, via VC.

* World Bank announces USD 1 billion social protection package for India linked to Govt of India programmes.

* Uttarakhand: Portals of Badrinath Temple opens at 4:30 am today. 28 people including the Chief Priest was present at the temple.

* Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference today at 4 PM.

* US records 1,754 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours, total number of deaths rmounts to 85,813. Tally rises to 1,416,528.