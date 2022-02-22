73% voter turnout recorded in 4th Phase Panchayat Polls in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Odisha has registered 73% voting in the fourth phase of the polling in the three-tier panchayat elections, informed the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday.

The voting took place at 17,089 polling booths in 12,54 Gram Panchayats of 64 blocks.

The polling process began at 7 am and concluded at 1 pm.

As per an official release issued by the SEC, Nagada in Jajpur district recorded 83% polling while maoist-hit Trilochanpur in Niyamgiri recorded 80% polling.

Reportedly, Elections in Nagada were held after 20 years.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Disruption in voting was reported in few places. Polling Team manhandled, thrashed in Paradip.

Odisha registered 77.2% polling in first phase, 78.3% polling in second phase, 78.6% polling in third phase in Local Body Elections.

Read More: https://enewsinsight.com/77-2-voter-turnout-in-1st-phase-odisha-panchayat-polls/

Read More: https://enewsinsight.com/78-3-voter-turnout-recorded-in-2nd-phase-panchayat-polls-in-odisha/

Read More: https://enewsinsight.com/78-6-voter-turnout-recorded-in-3rd-phase-panchayat-polls-odisha/