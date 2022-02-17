77.2% Voter Turnout in 1st Phase Odisha Panchayat Polls

Insight Bureau: The first phase of Panchayat elections in Odisha saw 77.2% voter turnout with Boudh district polling the highest at 84.7%, followed by Deogarh (83.75) and Angul (82.6), informed the State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday.

Five other districts including Jharsuguda, Subarnapur, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Koraput saw a voter turnout of over 80%.

Polling was held for 200 Zilla Parishad constituencies, 22,379 ward member seats and 1,669 Sarpanch posts in the first phase of the Panchayat Elections in the State on Wednesday.

Below is the district wise polling:

Boudh – 84.7%

Deogarh – 83.75%

Angul – 82.6%

Jharsuguda – 82.1%

Subarnapur – 81.56%

Kalahandi – 81.12%

Nabarangpur – 80.54%

Koraput – 80.2%

Gajapati – 79.57%

Bargarh – 79.37%

Dhenkanal – 78.94%

Keonjhar – 78.43%

Mayurbhanjh – 78.42%

Malkangiri – 77.86%

Jagatsinghpur – 77.57%

sambalpur – 77.25%

Rayagarh – 76.95%

Cuttack – 76.87%

Balesore – 76.58%

Bhadrak – 76.5%

Kandhamal – 76.33%

Puri – 76.32%

Nuapada – 75.57%

Jajpur – 74.5%

Nayagarh – 73.63%

Sundargarh – 72.69%

Kendrapada – 71.76%

Khurdha – 71%

Balangir – 70.24%

Ganjam – 64.96%