78.3% voter turnout recorded in 2nd Phase Panchayat Polls in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Odisha witnessed 78.3% voters turnout in the second phase of the ongoing Panchayat Polls held on Friday, informed the State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday.

Barring few incidents, the second phase of panchayat elections was completed smoothly in Odisha.

As per an official release issued by the SEC, Sonepur district recorded the highest 85.67% voter turnout followed by Jharsuguda with 85.14%, Boudh (84.9), Kalahandi (83.81), Gajapati (82.69) and Gajapati (82.69).

In the first phase of panchayat elections held on Wednesday, 77.2% polling was recorded.

Polling began at 7 am and continued till 1 pm. The elections were held for the post of 168 Zilla Parishad members at 20,436 booths in 1,514 panchayats in 68 blocks across the State.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In view of violent incidents reported in the first leg of polling, the poll panel had asked the DGP to ensure that the law and order situation is maintained during the second phase of polling.

As per preliminary reports, polling was disrupted in some booths in Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur districts due to law and order problems. Re-polling is likely at two to three places where voting was affected due to errors in ballot papers, informed the Election Commissioner Aditya Padhi.

Below is the district wise polling:

Subarnapur – 85.67%

Jharsuguda – 85.14%

Boudh – 84.9%

Kalahandi – 83.81%

Gajapati – 82.69%

Nabarangpur – 81.73%

Dhenkanal – 81.08%

Bhadrak – 81.04%

Angul – 80.32%

Cuttack – 79.64%

Kandhamal – 79.5%

Puri – 79.16%

Koraput – 79.01%

Balesore – 78.74%

#TNI #TheNewsInsight

Jagatsinghpur – 78.62%

sambalpur – 78.43%

Deogarh – 78.33%

Keonjhar – 78.18%

Nayagarh – 77.95%

Nuapada – 77.67%

Rayagarh – 77.16%

Mayurbhanj – 76.85%

#TNI #TheNewsInsight

Bargarh – 76.2%

Kendrapada – 74.88%

Balangir – 74.63%

Sundargarh – 74.25%

Khurdha – 73.97%

Malkangiri – 73.43%

Jajpur – 70%

Ganjam – 64.86%

Total 78.30%