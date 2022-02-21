78.6% voter turnout recorded in 3rd Phase Panchayat Polls in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Around 78.6% voter turnout was recorded during the third phase of the Panchayat polls in Odisha, informed the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday.

The voting took place at 18,495 polling booths in 1,382 panchayats of 63 blocks across 29 districts on Sunday.

The polling process began at 7 am and concluded at 1 pm.

As per an official release issued by the SEC, Sonepur district recorded the highest 87.44% voter turnout followed by Nabarangpur (86.33%), Koraput (84.78%) and Angul (84.24%).

Odisha registered 77.2% polling in first phase and 78.3% polling in second phase Local Body Elections.

Below is the district wise polling:

1 Subarnapur – 87.44%

2 Nabarangpur – 86.33%

3 Koraput – 84.78%

4 Angul – 84.24%

5 Gajapati – 82.72% #TNI #Insight

6 Bargarh – 82.63%

7 Kandhamal – 81.35%

8 Boudh – 81.31%

9 Sambalpur – 81.07%

10 Dhenkanal – 80.39% #TNI #Insight

11 Puri – 80.12%

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

12 Deogarh – 79.8%

13 Rayagarh – 79.44%

14 Cuttack – 79.26%

15 Mayurbhanj – 78.53%

16 Nuapada – 78.24%

17 Nayagarh – 78.2%

18 Keonjhar – 77.89%

19 Kalahandi – 77.59% #TNI #Insight

20 Bhadrak – 77%

21 Malkangiri – 76.63%

22 Khurdha – 76.49%

23 Jagatsinghpur – 76%

24 Sundargarh – 75.45%

25 Balasore – 74.72%

26 Kendrapada – 72.25%

27 Balangir – 71.83%

28 Jajpur – 71%

29 Ganjam – 66.75%

=================