Amar Patnaik among 11 MPs chosen for Sansad Ratna Awards 2022

Insight Bureau: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Amar Patnaik is amongst 11 MPs who will be getting the Sansad Ratna Award 2022, the Prime Point Foundation said on Tuesday.

The 11 parliamentarians include eight from the Lok Sabha and three from the Rajya Sabha.

The 12th edition of the Sansad Ratna Award function will be held on February 26 in Delhi.

According to the statement, Supriya Sule of NCP, NK of Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) will be given the ‘Sansad Vishisht Ratna’ award for their stellar performance while Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP K K Ragesh (Kerala) has been nominated for the award under the ‘retired members in 2021’ category for his outstanding performance during his full term in Rajya Sabha.

The first award function was held in 2010. Till now, 75 top performing parliamentarians have been honoured.

Lifetime Achievement Award

🔸M Veerappa Moily (Rajya Sabha, Congress)

Sansad Vishishta Rana

🔸Supriya Sule (Lok Sabha, NCP)

🔸NK Premachandran (RSP)

🔸Shrirang Appa Barne (Shiv Sena)

Sansad Ratna

🔸Dr. Amar Patnaik (Rajya Sabha, BJD)

🔸HV Hande (Lok Sabha, BJP)

🔸Saugata Roy (TMC)

🔸Kuldeep Rai Sharma (Congress)

🔸Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP)

🔸Heena Gavit (BJP)

🔸Sudhir Gupta (BJP)

🔸Fauzia Tahseen Ahmed Khan (NCP)

Retired Members in 2021

🔸MP K K Ragesh (Communist Party of India)