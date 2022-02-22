Justice for Harsha: What’s New in Harsha Murder Case?

Insight Bureau: The atmosphere seems very volatile on Tuesday over the murder of a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha at Karnataka’s Shivamogga district. Two autos and a motorcycle were set on fire by some locals on Tuesday.

The violence was triggered after a group of unidentified men killed Harsha, the Bajrang Dal activist who was stabbed to death on Sunday night at Bharathi Nagar. The Karnataka Police on Monday said they have detained three men from Bengaluru in connection with the murder

Additional DGP of Karnataka while addressing to the media on Monday confirmed the arrest of two people in the case and the interrogation is on; the police will be able to intimate the court only after the outcome of the probe.

According to the latest updates, the police have detained 12 more people into custody and a total of 6 are arrested. The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammed Kashif, Sayed Nadeem, Afsifullah Khan, Rehan Sharef, Nihan and Abdul Afnan.

Rs 2 lakh compensation for Harsha’s family is announced by MP Renukacharya, BJP MLA from Honnali, Karnataka.

“All accused have been identified. Shivamogga district is surrounded by police personnel both outside as well as inside the district. Work is going on & we are on the verge of completing the detection and arresting the accused ,” Additional DGP further added.

“200 more policemen are sent from Bengaluru. 1200 have already stationed. Royal Air Force(RAF) is also present. We’ve instructed SPs of other districts to closely monitor the situation,”: says Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

According to some ruling BJP leaders the murder is a hate crime motivated by religious identity.