6 States including Odisha on Centre’s Covid Radar

In order to prevent further spread of Covid-19, the Centre has dispatched numerous teams to states where the virus has been detected in high numbers. Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur are the six states involved.



These central teams will meet with state officials to have a firsthand understanding of the challenges and concerns that will be encountered in controlling the spread of Covid-19 cases. The teams want to eliminate bottlenecks in containment measures by strengthening them.



The central teams will analyse the situation and provide recommendations to the state governments on public health efforts. A copy of the report will also be sent to the Union Ministry of Health.



After the United States and Brazil, India became the third country in the world to have over 4 lakh deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday, with 853 deaths in the last 24 hours. The overall death toll in the country is 4,00,312 compared to 6.05 lakh in the United States and 5.2 lakh in Brazil.



In the last 24 hours, India has had 46,617 new Covid-19 cases and 853 deaths, with 59,384 people recovering at the same time. Situation is no good in Odisha, as it reported 3222 new Covid cases and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in Odisha stands at 27,685 while official Covid death toll in the State rises to 4109.



The two-member teams deployed to these six states will now include a doctor and a public health specialist, according to the latest move. The teams will go to the states to supervise the entire implementation of Covid-19 management, particularly in testing, surveillance, and containment.