TNI Evening News Headlines – July 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 345 more COVID positive cases & 353 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 274 local contact cases and 71 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3265 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 884262.

➡️ Odisha Government to introduce Covaxin for Vaccination in Ganjam for the residents belonging to the age group of 18-44 yrs.

➡️ VSS Nagar Market in Bhubaneswar closed for Violation of COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior.

➡️ Odisha receives 9,43,930 doses of Covishield Vaccine today; The State had received 1.82 lakh doses of COVAXIN and 1 lakh doses of Covishield Vaccine yesterday.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launches training programme for doctors on pediatrics care on virtual platform

➡️ Almost construction work of 3 chariots for the annual Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath & his siblings has been completed in Puri.

➡️ Thunderstorm, Lightning activity to continue in Odisha; IMD issues Yellow Warning for several Dist.

India News

➡️ Monsoon Session of Parliament to be held from July 19. The Session is likely to conclude on 13th August.

➡️ Pregnant women now eligible for Covid vaccination, says Health Ministry.

➡️ 3 LeT terrorists neutralised during Pulwama encounter.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage exceeded 34.41 crore (34,41,00,158). Of which, 38,88,643 vaccine doses were administered today.

➡️ Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat is likely to resign as he is unable to get himself elected to the state Assembly within the stipulated six month period; to hold a press conference at 9:30 pm in Dehradun today.

➡️ Stampede-like situation in Madhya Pradesh COVID 19 vaccination centre.

➡️ Javed Akhtar moves Bombay High Court alleging Kangana Ranaut made misleading statement in passport renewal hearing.

➡️ Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of actor Dino Morea, Ahmed Patel’s son-in-law in connection with a money laundering case; ED attached properties worth Rs 8.79 crore linked to the Rs14,500-crore bank loan fraud by Gujarat-based businessman Sandesara brothers.

➡️ Actor Yami Gautam summoned in alleged Forex Violation Case.

World News

➡️ UAE Prohibits citizens from travelling to 14 Countries, including India & Pakistan.

➡️ New York: Boeing 737 Cargo Plane makes emergency landing on Water in Hawaii.

➡️ India joins the OECD-G20’s ‘Inclusive Framework’ tax deal.

➡️ More than 100 Afghan districts are now in Taliban control.

➡️ United Nations Confirms 18.3 Degrees Celsius Record Heat In Antarctica.