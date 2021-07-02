Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray gets Married (See Pics)

TNI Bureau: Chandbali MLA Dr. Byomakesh Ray got married to Tadasha Saidarshini Bal at a private ceremony at Swosti Chilika resort today. His daughter from the first wife was present at the occasion.

Tadasha hails from Ghatapur village under Chandbali block of Bhadrak district.

Byomakesh Ray’s first wife Nilima Pradhan, had passed away on February 3, 2020.