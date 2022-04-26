50 Drug Addicts get a new lease of life under DREAMS

Insight Bureau: In a unique launching event of special training on Fast Food preparation for 50 de- addicted DREAMS (De-addiction, Reformation & Entrepreneurial Assistance for Making a Safe Society) pilot project, the stage was all set up to develop the concerned skill development for drug addicts at Genesis rehab Centre on April 25, 2022.

Inaugurating the training program, Dr. Umashankar Das, IPS, DCP, Bhubaneswar termed it as historic that all its 50 drug addict inmates will start their life afresh with this vocation & pursue their livelihood dreams. All of them can be mainstreamed with their new found avenue for income generation.

In the beginning, Dr. Shisir Kumar Das, Director, IIEC, highlighted the importance of skill development after 3 months of counselling & rehabilitation period. Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Government of India (GoI) has been assigned the task of training the inmates. Samir Mohanty, Director, KVIC, described the components & expected the outputs. All the trainees will be awarded certificates which will seek them financial assistance for self employment in future. He also hinted at placement of trainees by their training agency in their chain outlet & potential of self employment.

Dr. Amrit Pattojoshi, Senior Psychiatrist was all praise for the initiative of the DREAMs that this initiative will help build up their sustainable livelihood & choose a life full of aspiration & hope. It was a delight to taste the fast food prepared by the trainees on the first day.

Biswajit panda, Managing Trustee of Genesis extended vote of thanks & all help & cooperation for the success of the mission. The event was attended by a host of dignitaries like Prakash Chandra Pal, Addl. DCP, Krushna Chandra Palei, ACP (Hqrs), Ramesh Bisoi, ACP, Zone- 6 & Samita Mishra, IIC, Infocity P.S etc.