Morning News Insight – April 26, 2022

➡️ Puri Srimandir is safe, says Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb while breaking his silence over the Heritage Corridor Project.

➡️ Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian visits Maa Sarala Temple in Jhankad, Jagatsinghpur; pays obeisance to the deity and reviews development work while holding discussions with the sevayats.

➡️ Odisha reports 9 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 80.

➡️ India reports 2,483 new Covid-19 cases and 1399 deaths (mostly backlogs) in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 15,636.

➡️ Free Admission for Covid Orphans, MP Quota scrapped in Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2022.

➡️ We know how to counter ‘dadagiri’: Uddhav Thackeray on Hanuman Chalisa row.

➡️ Shortly after he was granted bail, Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani was re-arrested by Assam Police after a policewoman in the state filed cases of assault and molestation against him.

➡️ BSE Sensex jumps 657.67 points to 57,237.56 in early trade; Nifty gains 204.35 points to 17,158.30.

➡️ IPL 2022: Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs. Shikhar Dhawan scored 88* for Punjab Kings, Ambati Rayudu made 78 fir CSK. It was CSK’s 6th loss in 8 matches.

➡️ Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk buys Twitter for a whopping $44 billion.

➡️ Russia announces ceasefire near Azovstal plant to ensure civilian evacuation.

➡️ 3rd Mass Grave identified in the besieged city Mariupol, Ukraine.

➡️ Shanghai reports 52 new daily coronavirus deaths, the most since the pandemic began.