5 Non-Chinese Alternatives to CamScanner

TNI Bureau: As the Government has banned 59 Chinese Apps over “security and privacy concerns”, users are confused about the alternative to one App – CamScanner, which was being used heavily by many.

CamScanner allowed people to easily scan and share documents. Even, Government offices used Cam Scanner frequently. The App has more than 1– million downloads globally.

However, several other alternatives are available to replace popular App CamScanner, which may serve your purpose. While there may be many other options, we have listed 5 Scanning Apps here, which are available both on Appole iOS and Google PlayStore.

Let’s have a look at the Alternatives of CamScanner:

1. Adobe Scan: Adobe Scan is developed by Adobe and comes with a lot of features. It’s available both on iOS and Google PlayStore.

Android Download Link

iOS Download Link

2. Microsoft Office Lens: It’s a product of Tech Giant Microsoft. It’s also easily compatible with other Microsoft Apps.

Android Download Link

iOS Download Link

3. PhotoScan: PhotoScan is a popular Scanning App by Google. It’s compatible with Google Photos and can be used through Google Drive.

Android Download Link

iOS Download Link

4. NoteBloc: NoteBloc is developed by a Barcelona (Spain)-based company. It’s easy to scan and save the documents in PDF or JPG format using NoteBloc.

Android Download Link

iOS Download Link

5. TapScanner: Tap Scanner is a scanning app developed by Smart Media Internet Marketing Ltd, Israel. It takes multiple photos to create a detailed scanned document.

Android Download Link

iOS Download Link