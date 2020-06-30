5 more Local COVID-19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar; 3 from Laxmi Bazar Basti

TNI Bureau: As many as six persons, including 5 local contacts have tested positive for deadly coronavirus in last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 320 out of which 185 have already recovered.

Of the 6 new cases, 1 case have been reported from home quarantine.

Three of the local contact cases have been reported from Siripur, Laxmi Bazar Basti.

As many as 11 covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (June 30):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 320

👉 Recovered Cases – 185

👉 Deceased – 4

👉 Active Cases – 130