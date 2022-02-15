5 Gaming Alternatives to Free Fire in India

Insight Bureau: Indian gamers are in real shock after Government slapped a ban on Garena Free Fire along with 53 other Chinese apps. Free Fire originally gained massive popularity after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile in India back in 2020.

Well, gamers may have lost access to this famous online game, and we may as well as say RIP Free Fire. But hold on, we have also a good news for you as below we have provided Garena Free Fire alternatives. Check this out.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty is one of the most popular shooter franchises in the world of PC and console gaming. Activision launched Call of Duty: Mobile back in October 2019 and it quicky became of the most popular games on Android and iOS. Call of Duty: Mobile features several game modes, characters, and maps from games such as Black Ops, Black Ops 2, and others. The game has an action-packed battle royale mode with multiple weapons, vehicles, and healing items. It gets new content via frequent updates to keep Call of Duty: Mobile engaging.

Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the biggest battle royale games across the globe and it supports cross-platform play across mobile, consoles, and PC. Developed by American developer Epic Games, the game puts 100 players on the evolving Island map, where players look for weapons and other items to survive while defeating their opponents. Fortnite often does crossovers with popular movie, TV, and anime franchises to bring new storylines, modes, and cosmetics into the game. Along with these, Epic Games hosts free virtual concerts, movie screenings, and massive community events in Fortnite. That being said, Fortnite is only available on Android via sideloading as Epic has ongoing lawsuits with Google and Apple.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

BGMI comes with some minor changes to gameplay and captures the core battle royale action of PUBG. The game drops 100 players on a map to battle for their survival. BGMI features various maps including Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Karakin, and Livik, as well as modes like Classic, Arcade, EvoGround, and Arena. BGMI is available for both Android and Apple users.

New State Mobile

Krafton’s New State Mobile has launched recently on Android and iPhone. The game is set in the year 2051 with maps like Erangel and Troi. The battle royale experience is quite similar to PUBG Mobile, with brand-new elements like electric vehicles and drone shops. New State Mobile also comes with modes like Team Deathmatch, Round Deathmatch, and BR: Extreme. It can be downloaded by both Apple and Android users.

FOG

Russian developer Playneta’s FOG combines various elements of battle royale, MOBA, and RPG to deliver a unique gameplay experience. The game takes place in a fantasy world where players try to survive against deadly fog while defeating their opponents. Unlike other battle royale games, FOG features medieval weapons like spears, swords, and bows alongside magic potions. You will also find various character classes and unique locations with monsters and other creatures. FOG is available in Google playstore as well as Apple playstore.

Rules Of Survival

Rules of Survival is quite similar to PUBG Mobile when it comes to gameplay. But, it allows larger player lobbies compared to other game on this list. The game also has some massive maps to accomodate over 100 players in a match. It l allows 120 players to para drop on the map from an aeroplane and fight against each other to win the match. Similar to other Battle Royale games, this one also comes with weapons, vehicles, skins, and more. The game’s graphics are pretty good, which makes it feel more immersive and realistic.

Knives Out

Knives Out is another battle royale game inspired by PUBG Mobile, but this one allows five players in a team and a hundred players in a battle. The game has some unique game modes alongside battle royale. It features various game modes including battle royale, Sniper Battle, 50v50, Team Fight, and more. New game modes are frequently added via new updates to enhance the gameplay experience.

Zombsroyale

Zombsroyale.io is a 2D 100-player battle royale game developed by American developer End Game Interactive. You can also play Zombsroyale.io solo or in duos. In this game, players can squad up with their friends to defeat their opponents and eliminate zombies. Along with this, the Zombsroyale.io has other multiplayer modes like Weapons Race, 50v50, Crystal Clash, and more. This online game is available for both android and apple users.