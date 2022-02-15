Naveen cracks whip on 5 More Corrupt Officers in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik continues to crack the whip on corrupt and inefficient government officials by giving them compulsory retirement. Many tainted officials of different departments have already been dismissed from service so far.

Continuing its crackdown against the corrupt, five more officials of the State Government have been given compulsory retirement on grounds of inefficiency, dishonesty and dereliction of duty in Odisha.

The officials including one police DSP, one OAS officers, one police inspector and two municipal executive officers. With this 151 employees have been fired or forced to retire in Odisha.

Rabindra Sethi, DSP, IUCAW, Kalahandi, who had been caught red-handed by the anti-corruption department while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a complainant and was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. He has been forced to retire due to corruption and dishonesty.

Similarly, Sushil Kumar Kujur, a former tehsildar of Sundargarh district, had been charged with corruption. The MNREGA funds were misappropriated by Kujur while he was the BDO of Dhenkanal’s Sadar block. He produced fake documents on tree plantation programs in various villages due to which the government suffered a loss of Rs 24.22 lakh. He was arrested and taken into custody. He has been forced to retire due to incompetence, corruption and dishonesty.

Likewise, Bangamunda Police Inspector of Balangir district Binod Bihari Nayak was caught by a team of anti-corruption officials near Bargarh toll gate. The anti-corruption officials recovered Rs. 2,06,220 cash from his possession. During the search at his official residence in Bangamunda, Rs 3,80,920 was recovered. A total of Rs 5,87,140 was recovered from his possession. He was arrested on November 30, 2021.

A former executive officer of Basudevpur municipality in Bhadrak district Tapas Ranjan Jena has been accused of poor performance, misappropriation of funds and dereliction in Government duty.

A former executive officer of Karanjia NAC in Mayurbhanj district Vijayakrishna Nayak has been accused of negligence in duty, illicit relations with women, disregard for public services and disobedience to government directives etc.