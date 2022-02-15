TNI Morning News Headlines – February 15, 2022
Key Morning News Headlines of – February 15, 2022. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 22 COVID-19 deaths including 6 from Balasore; death toll mounts to 8,926.
➡️ IMD issues yellow warning for Cold Wave in 2 Odisha Districts of Kalahandi and Kandhamal.
➡️ Additional SP, Communication, Tulasipur, Trinath Mishra under Vigilance scanner on charges of amassing disproportionate assets.
➡️ Assets worth over Rs 3.39 cr of Chief Electrical Engineer unearthed.
➡️ Justice of Orissa High Court Sj. V. Narasingh, Sj. Biraja Prasanna Satpathy and Sj. Murahari Raman sworn in as Judges of Orissa High Court.
➡️ Famous Magha Mela of Joranda will begin from tomorrow amid Covid restrictions.
India News
➡️ Government Panel recommends Biological E’s COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax for 12-18 Yrs age group.
➡️ Himachal Pradesh cabinet decides to open all educational institutions in state from February 17.
➡️ Pre-schools, Anganwadis in Gujarat to reopen from February 17.
➡️ Hijab not an issue in Bihar, we respect Religious sentiments, says Nitish Kumar.
➡️ Punjab Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati joined BJP yesterday.
➡️ Government extends timeline for applications under PLI textile scheme to February 28.
World News
➡️ The 8th session of India-Italy Foreign Office Consultations was held on February 14 in Rome, Italy.
➡️ Perfume maker Zighrana launches its Made-in-India perfume in New York.
➡️ Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act to end protests.
➡️ US working closely with allies, including India on Russia’s ongoing threat to Ukraine: White House.
➡️ Russia will launch attacks on Ukraine on February 16, 2022, claims Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky.
