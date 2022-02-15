TNI Morning News Headlines – February 15, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 22 COVID-19 deaths including 6 from Balasore; death toll mounts to 8,926.

➡️ IMD issues yellow warning for Cold Wave in 2 Odisha Districts of Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

➡️ Additional SP, Communication, Tulasipur, Trinath Mishra under Vigilance scanner on charges of amassing disproportionate assets.

➡️ Assets worth over Rs 3.39 cr of Chief Electrical Engineer unearthed.

➡️ Justice of Orissa High Court Sj. V. Narasingh, Sj. Biraja Prasanna Satpathy and Sj. Murahari Raman sworn in as Judges of Orissa High Court.

➡️ Famous Magha Mela of Joranda will begin from tomorrow amid Covid restrictions.

India News

➡️ Government Panel recommends Biological E’s COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax for 12-18 Yrs age group.

➡️ Himachal Pradesh cabinet decides to open all educational institutions in state from February 17.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Pre-schools, Anganwadis in Gujarat to reopen from February 17.

➡️ Hijab not an issue in Bihar, we respect Religious sentiments, says Nitish Kumar.

➡️ Punjab Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati joined BJP yesterday.

➡️ Government extends timeline for applications under PLI textile scheme to February 28.

World News

➡️ The 8th session of India-Italy Foreign Office Consultations was held on February 14 in Rome, Italy.

➡️ Perfume maker Zighrana launches its Made-in-India perfume in New York.

➡️ Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act to end protests.

➡️ US working closely with allies, including India on Russia’s ongoing threat to Ukraine: White House.

➡️ Russia will launch attacks on Ukraine on February 16, 2022, claims Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky.