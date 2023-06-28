44% people trust Hindutva of Kamal Nath in MP; 41% back Shivraj’s Hindutva: Opinion Poll

New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath’s Hindutva is trusted by 44 per cent people in the poll-bound state as compared to incumbent Chief MInister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the ABP-CVoter Opinion Poll said on Tuesday.

According to Opinion Poll, which was conducted with a sample size of 17,113 between May 26 and June 26, covering all the 230 Assembly seats in MP, 44 per cent of the respondents said that they trust the Hindutva of Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh.

The survey said that 41.6 per cent of the respondents trust the Hindutva of Chouhan in the poll-bound state while 14.4 per cent people did not comment or they said they don’t know.

Meanwhile, as per the opinion poll, 63.7 per cent BJP supporters said that they trust the Hindutva of Chouhan, while 22.1 per cent backed Kamal Nath’s Hindutva.

The opinion poll said that among the Congress supporters, 67.8 per cent people said that they do not trust Kamal Nath’s Hindutva while 19.4 per cent said they trust Chouhan’s Hindutva.

Among the others, 40.9 per cent people said that they believed in the Hindutva of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath while 39.8 per cent said they believed in Chouhan’s Hindutva.(IANS)