10 trains cancelled due to restoration work in Odisha

Hyderabad: At least 10 trains have been cancelled due to restoration work at Bahanaga Bazar station of Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of South Eastern Railway.

Eight trains, which were to commence journey on June 28, and two trains, which were scheduled to depart on June 29 and 30, have been cancelled.

Following trains with June 28 as the date of journey have been cancelled. Train number 22831 Howrah – Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam, 22849 Shalimar – Secunderabad, 12773 Shalimar – Secunderabad, 22842 Tambaram – Santragachi, 18046 Hyderabad – Shalimar, 22864 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah, 22826 Chennai Central – Shalimar and 22888 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah.

Train number 22888 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah with June 29 as date of journey and 2850 Secunderabad – Shalimar, scheduled to depart on June 30 have also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, South Central railway announced that in order to clear the extra rush of passengers, it has extended the run of special trains between various destinations.

Train number 04121 Subedarganj-Secunderabad, which runs every Thursday, has been extended from July 6 to August 31.(IANS)