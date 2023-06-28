TNI Morning News Headlines – June 28 2023

Tata Power official blames nor’wester rain for power outages in Odisha.

By Sree Mishra
Bahuda Jatra: Pahandi Rituals of Holy Trinity conclude in Puri with Goddess Subhadra, Lord Balabhadra and Mahaprabhu Jagannath being escorted to their respective chariots.
➡️Special permission required from RTO for vehicles used in marriage processions in Odisha.
➡️Most BJP supporters feel Dhirendra Shastri’s speeches will benefit party.
➡️Tax evasion of Rs 300 crore found in Kanpur raids.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi predominantly touched upon five issues — UCC, triple talaq, corruption, caste discrimination and nepotism in politics in his public meeting.
➡️Delhi Court to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed against Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to lay the foundation stone of the upcoming PM Mitra mega textile and apparel park in Lucknow.
➡️QS World University Rankings 2024: IIT Bombay ranks 1st in India & 149th in the World.
➡️Young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals about his first interaction with star crickter MS Dhoni.
➡️The Kerala Story movie is yet to get a suitable offer from any leading Indian digital platform.
➡️First summer heat wave to hit Southern California this week.
