400 People killed in Gaza in 24 Hours – Most Violent Night Ever

TNI Bureau: Palestinian health officials said that at least 400 Palestinians have been reportedly killed by Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

According to the Palestinian officials the most violent night ever took place as the Shin Bet intelligence agency and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out the bombardment targeting the Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF targeted tunnels and buildings that doubled up as the local head offices of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. This has further exacerbated the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The Palestinian territory’s health ministry claimed that Israel’s airstrikes have claimed the lives of over 1,750 children in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the October 7 Hamas attacks.