Wagh Bakri scion Parag Desai dies after attack by Street Dogs

TNI Bureau: Wagh Bakri scion Parag Desai reportedly died Sunday days after he was attacked by stray dogs outside his residence in Ahmedabad.

The 49-year-old businessman reportedly sustained severe injuries while trying to ward off street dogs that attacked him on October 15. Soon, he was rushed to Shelby Hospital for treatment.

However, Desai was shifted to Zydus Hospital for a surgical procedure. However, he succumbed to brain haemorrhage during the course of treatment.

Desai is survived by his wife Vidisha and daughter Parisha. His father Rasesh is the Managing Director of the Wagh Bakri tea group.

Desai, who earned his MBA from Long Island University in USA, is an expert tea taster and tea evaluator, Desai led the sales, marketing and export departments for the group.