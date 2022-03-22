4 more arrested in Krushna Chandra Pratihari Murder Case

Insight Bureau: Puri Police today arrested all four absconding accused in connection with the murder of Krushna Chandra Pratihari, the senior sevayat and the general secretary of Suar Mahasuar Nijog of Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The accused have been identified as Kunmun Suar, Tutu Mohapatra, Hari Panda and Jagan Khatei.

They were nabbed from Koraput. After the murder, they had fled to Satapada. They spent two nights on a boat in Chilika.

Earlier on Monday, police had arrested six persons, including two main accused in connection with the sensational murder of Krushna Chandra Pratihari.