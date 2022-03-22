Opposition protests against Fuel Price Hike

Insight Bureau: The Opposition parties have held protests against the fuel price hike inside the Parliament. While they staged a walkout from Lok Sabha demanding rollback in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG, they stalled the proceedings of Rajya Sabha on the same issue.

The NCP and Congress hit out at the Government and questioned the decision to hike the fuel prices at a time when India imported ‘crude oil’ at a discounted rate from Russia.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by more than 80 paise per litre while LPG prices were raised by Rs 50 per cylinder with effect from today after a 4.5 months hiatus.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken a dig at Modi Government, saying “the lockdown on petrol and diesel prices” has been lifted and now there will be a ‘vikas’ of prices of essential commodities.

Observing that the costs of petrol and diesel have been raised by 80 paise per litre, Congress leader & Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge mentioned, “By increasing fuel prices Modi Government is making money worth Rs.10,000 crores by plundering the poor. Many say prices are rising due to Ukraine-Russia crisis, but as per Petroleum Ministry, we didn’t buy 1% of crude oil from Russia”.