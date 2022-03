Insight Bureau: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), is critical.

His creatinine level has dipped from 4.1 to 4.6. The Medical Board of the RIMS has decided to shift Lalu Yadav to AIIMS, Delhi for further treatment. He is likely to be airlifted this evening.