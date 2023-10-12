4 Minors Detained in Odisha for Involvement in “Sextortion” racket ran by using Dating Apps

TNI Bureau: A man was arrested while four minor boys were detained for their alleged involvement in a “sextortion” racket being operated through dating apps in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

According to Girija Shankar Chakrabarty, ACP (Zone-II), Bhubaneswar, the city police started an investigation based on the written complaints filed by two persons, one from Bhubaneswar and the other one from Khurda.

In course of probe, cops detained four minor boys and arrested an adult male for luring and cheating people through dating apps.

Chakrabarty informed that the members of the gang used to become friendly and chat with people. When their victims begin to trust them, the gang members used to call them to a house in Bhubaneswar and allegedly film obscene videos. Later, they used to threaten the victims to circulate the videos on social media.

This apart, the accused persons used rob their victims of valuables and forcefully transfer money from their bank accounts, the DCP said.

Further investigation to unearth more details about the racket is underway.