TNI Morning News Headlines – October 12, 2023

➡️50 Odisha students stuck in Israel amid Hamas attack, families pray for their safe return.
➡️Sundargarh scrub typhus count breaches 400-mark with detection of six new cases; total cases in the district now stand at 403.
➡️Odisha’s first Rail Coach Restaurant opens at Rayagada Railway Station, serving delicious meals to locals and passengers.
➡️4 killed, many injured, 2 trains cancelled, 21 diverted as 6 coaches of Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derail in Bihar’s Buxar district.
➡️Anubhav Mohanty and Varsha Priyadarshini deposed before the Cuttack SDJM court in connection with the ongoing domestic violence case.
➡️Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna visits Konark Sun Temple.
➡️Phulwari Sharif terror module case: NIA searches 20 locations in 6 states; recovers Rs 8.5 Lakh.
➡️Supreme Court extends by three months interim bail of NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case.
➡️Sensex rises by 73 pts to 66,546.08, Nifty advances 23.85 pts to 19,835.20 in opening trade.
➡️Rupee rises by 3 paise to 83.15 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️CWC 2023: Shubman Gill reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India’s clash against Pakistan.
➡️Men’s ODI World Cup: Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to hit most runs ODI & T20 World Cup.
➡️Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India’s clash against Pakistan.
➡️India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets in World Cup.
➡️To mark the International Day of the Girl Child, 21-year-old Shreya Dharmarajan from Chennai was appointed the British High Commissioner to India for a day.
➡️Gaza death toll nears 1,200, number of displaced soars to 338,934.
➡️US President Joe Biden got emotional while confirming the beheading of Israeli babies at the hands of Hamas terrorists.
➡️Death toll of US citizens in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22.
