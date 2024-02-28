3000 Kg Drugs Seized off Gujarat Coast; 5 Arrested

TNI Bureau: In a joint operation, the Indian Navy and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have seized 3,300 kilograms of contraband off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat.

In a statement, the Indian Navy informed that a suspicious dhow carrying almost 3300 Kg contraband (3089 Kg Charas, 158 Kgs Methamphetamine 25 Kg Morphine) was seized. Based on the input of P8I LRMR aircraft on surveillance mission, IN mission-deployed ship was diverted to intercept the suspicious dhow engaged in contraband smuggling.

The seizure of drugs, which is by far the largest in terms of quantity, was possible through the collaborative efforts of the Indian Navy’s mission-deployed assets with the NCB.

As many as five crew members of the dhow, suspected to be Irani nationals, were arrested following the seizure of the contraband, the value of which is assumed to be over Rs 1,000 crore.

The contraband along with the apprehended boat and crew have been handed over to Law Enforcement Agencies at an Indian port, informed the Indian Navy.