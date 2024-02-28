Barapada Engineering College Land Case: Prafulla Samal deposes before ED

TNI Bureau: Former Odisha Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Prafulla Samal appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Bhubaneswar over allegations of financial mismanagement and irregularities.

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Samal to question him regarding the alleged financial irregularities at Barapada Engineering College in Bhadrak.

Notably, the ED officials had carried out raids in six places in Bhadrak town and four places in Bhubaneswar on February 15 after allegations of financial irregularities were levelled against Samal and his son Prayaskanti.

It is alleged that the father-son was involved in a multi-crore scam involving Barapada Engineering College where they allegedly swindled crores of rupees collected from students as fees and bought lands and flats in Bhubaneswar.